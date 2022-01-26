Take Away: il manifesto dell’Antidoping (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Il doping è esattamente così che lo vivi Giuliana Salce Debolezza e coraggio. Smarrimento e rinascita. Cadute rovinose e salite faticose. Il buio. E poi la luce in fondo al tunnel. Un tabù svelato. La paura di non farcela. La forza di denunciare. Di dare un nome, una forma a quel fantasma chiamato doping. Ha debuttato nelle sale cinematografiche lo scorso 20 gennaio Take Away, il lungometraggio di Renzo Carbonera che vede protagonisti Libero De Rienzo e Carlotta Antonelli. Un manifesto dell’anti doping Giuliana Salce Un film vero, senza finzione. Che, in modo reale, fa vedere cos’è e come ti può uccidere, dentro e fuori, il doping. A descriverlo così è Giuliana Salce. Romana, classe 1955, ha portato l’Italia sul tetto del mondo nell’Atletica Leggera, specialità “marcia”. Medaglia d’Oro ai Campionati del Mondo di Parigi ... Leggi su distantimaunite (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Il doping è esattamente così che lo vivi Giuliana Salce Debolezza e coraggio. Smarrimento e rinascita. Cadute rovinose e salite faticose. Il buio. E poi la luce in fondo al tunnel. Un tabù svelato. La paura di non farcela. La forza di denunciare. Di dare un nome, una forma a quel fantasma chiamato doping. Ha debuttato nelle sale cinematografiche lo scorso 20 gennaio, il lungometraggio di Renzo Carbonera che vede protagonisti Libero De Rienzo e Carlotta Antonelli. Undell’anti doping Giuliana Salce Un film vero, senza finzione. Che, in modo reale, fa vedere cos’è e come ti può uccidere, dentro e fuori, il doping. A descriverlo così è Giuliana Salce. Romana, classe 1955, ha portato l’Italia sul tetto del mondo nell’Atletica Leggera, specialità “marcia”. Medaglia d’Oro ai Campionati del Mondo di Parigi ...

San Valentino 2022 Roma: dove mangiare al ristorante e cene take away il 14 febbraio - Roma mentelocale.it