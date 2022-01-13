Only Murders in the Building: Shirley MacLaine ed Amy Schumer nella stagione 2 (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Shirley MacLaine ed Amy Schumer compariranno nella seconda stagione della serie Hulu Only Murders in the Building a fianco delle star Martin Short, Steve Martin e Selena Gomez. La seconda stagione di Only Murders in the Building si prepara a ospitare nuove grandi star che compariranno nello show Hulu. Come ha rivelato a Deadline uno dei tre protagonisti, Martin Short, nei nuovi episodi sono in arrivo la stella di Hollywood Shirley MacLaine e l'attrice brillante Amy Schumer. Nessun dettaglio sui ruoli affidati alle due attrici. Come riportato in precedenza, la seconda stagione di Only ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022)ed Amycomparirannosecondadella serie Huluin thea fianco delle star Martin Short, Steve Martin e Selena Gomez. La secondadiin thesi prepara a ospitare nuove grandi star che compariranno nello show Hulu. Come ha rivelato a Deadline uno dei tre protagonisti, Martin Short, nei nuovi episodi sono in arrivo la stella di Hollywoode l'attrice brillante Amy. Nessun dettaglio sui ruoli affidati alle due attrici. Come riportato in precedenza, la secondadi...

