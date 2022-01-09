IMPACT: Jon Gresham ancora campione ROH, che match con Sabin! (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Ad Hard To Kill, IMPACT Wrestling ha messo in scena la collaborazione con la Ring Of Honor. Jon Gresham, campione mondiale della compagnia di Philadelphia, ha difeso la cintura in un grandissimo match con Chris Sabin. L’ex campione TNA ha provato in ogni modo a conquistare un nuovo alloro, ma al momento Gresham è decisamente insuperabile. Una fase del match Chop for chop!@SuperChrisSabin @TheJonGresham #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Z6SNfqAcVa— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Summit per la democrazia. La regista di Biden è una ex reporter a Hong KongCoautrice del volume "Open Networks, Closed Regimes: The Impact of the Internet on Authoritarian ... Sposata con Jon Wolfsthal , già al Consiglio di sicurezza nazionale con Barack Obama in qualità di ...
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto... si tratta di Jay Lethal, nome noto avendo militato sia in TNA (poi Impact) che in ROH. Per il ... Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho e Jon Moxley. Nella lista figurano anche altri lottatori ...
