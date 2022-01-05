Sundance Cancels In-Person Program, Film Festival to Go Virtual (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-Person gathering for 2022, and will press on as an exclusively Virtual event. After a protracted nail-biter, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven too overwhelming for a planned physical return to Sundance’s luxurious setting in Park City, Utah. It was scheduled to take place L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sundance Cancels
Sundance Film Festival cancels in-person events, screenings due to virusOne of America’s biggest and most prestigious film festivals canceled all in-person events and screenings Wednesday.
Sundance's in-person film festival canceled, COVID-19 surge to blameLast year's Sundance was held virtually because of the pandemic. The cancellation of an in-person festival is a huge blow to the independent film industry.
Sundance CancelsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sundance Cancels