Sundance Cancels In-Person Program | Film Festival to Go Virtual

Sundance Cancels
The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-Person gathering for 2022, and will press ...

Sundance Cancels In-Person Program, Film Festival to Go Virtual (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-Person gathering for 2022, and will press on as an exclusively Virtual event. After a protracted nail-biter, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven too overwhelming for a planned physical return to Sundance’s luxurious setting in Park City, Utah. It was scheduled to take place L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
