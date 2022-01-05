CGTN: China is ready to embrace green, inclusive, open, clean Winter Olympics (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is around the corner, China's preparation for the Games has entered the final stage. In his New Year address last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," he said. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Tuesday, 30 days ahead of the opening ceremony. He also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of the operation teams, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is around the corner, China's preparation for the Games has entered the final stage. In his New Year address last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," he said. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Tuesday, 30 days ahead of the opening ceremony. He also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of the operation teams, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
SNazismo : @MatteoCa_ Non esiste. Ci stanno lavorando però, ad esempio in Cina. Ma ci vorranno FORSE decenni. - stefanol2006 : @LennyReddy @GuidoCrosetto Tieni va, faccio contento te e l'altro sinofilo @deidesk -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
CGTN: CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audienceBEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International, and through the internet on January 1, 2022. CMG President Shen Haixiong said 2021 was particularly remarkable for the Communist Party of China and the country. Shen ...
CGTN: Exceptionally significant 2021: How the Party's history mobilized the nation...respects by the middle of the century to celebrate the centenary of the People's Republic of China. ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 02/Exceptionally - significant - 2021 - How - the - Party - ...
In Beijing's subway, English names are being replaced by romanized Chinese ahead of Winter OlympicsAs Beijing welcomed 2022, residents in the Chinese capital noticed a subtle shift taking place in the city's subway: on signs, the English word "station" has been replaced with "Zhan," the pinyin, or ...
CGTN: China is ready to embrace green, inclusive, open, clean Winter OlympicsIn his New Year address last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China