CGTN | China is ready to embrace green | inclusive | open | clean Winter Olympics

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/As the 2022 Beijingis around the corner,'s preparation for the Games has entered the final stage. In his New Year address last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would spare no effort to present a greatto the world. "The world is turning its eyes to, andis," he said. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party ofCentral Committee, inspected preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and ParalympicGames on Tuesday, 30 days ahead of theing ceremony. He also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of the operation teams, the ...

Advertising

SNazismo : @MatteoCa_ Non esiste. Ci stanno lavorando però, ad esempio in Cina. Ma ci vorranno FORSE decenni. - stefanol2006 : @LennyReddy @GuidoCrosetto Tieni va, faccio contento te e l'altro sinofilo @deidesk -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Shen Haixiong, president ofMedia Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences viaRadio International, and through the internet on January 1, 2022. CMG President Shen Haixiong said 2021 was particularly remarkable for the Communist Party ofand the country. Shen ......respects by the middle of the century to celebrate the centenary of the People's Republic of. ... https://news..com/news/2022 - 01 - 02/Exceptionally - significant - 2021 - How - the - Party - ...As Beijing welcomed 2022, residents in the Chinese capital noticed a subtle shift taking place in the city's subway: on signs, the English word "station" has been replaced with "Zhan," the pinyin, or ...In his New Year address last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would spare no effort to present a great Winter Olympics to the world. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and ...