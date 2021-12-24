VINFAST TO REVEAL ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE LINEUP AND TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2022

(Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/announces its participation at CES, the most influential tech event in the world, taking place Jan 5-8,will showcase its full EV line-up entering segments A, B, C, D and E. This represents the next step in's Future of Mobility journey of driving the movement of the global smart EV revolution. At CESwill continue to advance its message advocating for a clean future of mobility with the concept of 'destination: future'. The message represents an ongoing journey that began at the 2021 LA Auto Show in November. The highlight of this stage of the journey is unveiling the company's full EV, comprised of five models, including three unreleased ...

After the VF E35 and VF E36, Vinfast will complete its EV lineup at CES with the reveal of three new vehicles.