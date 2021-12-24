Qingdao's Foreign Trade Exceeds RMB 700 Billion Mark for the First Time (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - Qingdao, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In the latest statistics of the Qingdao Customs Authority, the First 11 months of 2021 showed for the First Time the 773.43 Billion RMB or over the 700 Billion RMB Mark and a growth of 35.7% compared to the same period in 2020 and 45.4% compared to the same period in 2019, which would account for 29% of the total Foreign Trade volume of the province. Imports and exports are 13.7 and 1.1 percentage points higher than the national and provincial average, respectively; The growth rates in terms of Foreign Trade as well as import and export individually are the best among cities with independent planning status. In the First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
