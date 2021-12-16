OlliOlli World: Preordini aperti!Diablo II: Resurrected arriva la patch 2.4WARZONE: IL DRIVER ANTI-CHEAT PER PC È PRONTONintendo - Indie World Riders Republic Stagione 1: Winter Bash disponibile RUGBY 22 | All Blacks RevealGTA Online: The Contract - ora disponibileWARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseUltime Blog

AppGallery Adds Leading Global Financial Superapp | Revolut | to its Offering | to Bring More Financial Choice to Users

- The move demonstrates AppGallery's commitment to providing a growing selection of mobile banking ...

AppGallery Adds Leading Global Financial Superapp, Revolut, to its Offering, to Bring More Financial Choice to Users (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) - The move demonstrates AppGallery's commitment to providing a growing selection of mobile banking services, with an exclusive offer at launch LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

AppGallery has announced the launch of Global Financial Superapp Revolut on its platform. With over 16 million retail Users and over 500,000 businesses on board, Revolut operates in over 35 countries, giving AppGallery's Global audience access to More Choice of mobile banking services. To celebrate, Revolut is Offering AppGallery Users' complimentary access to its Premium subscription for up to two months, worth GBP £24.99. ...
