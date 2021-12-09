Electrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileGTA Online: arriva una nuova storia con Franklin Clinton e Dr. DrePatrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroUltime Blog

Cordis Names George Adams | MD as Chief Medical Officer

Globally recognized interventional cardiologist is the latest addition to a growing leadership ...

Cordis Names George Adams, MD as Chief Medical Officer (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Globally recognized interventional cardiologist is the latest addition to a growing leadership team MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Cordis, a global cardiovascular technology company, today announced George Adams, MD, MHS, MBA, FACC, FSCAI as Chief Medical Officer, furthering the organization's mission to differentiate itself as a technological leader and value-based global Medical device company. "We are delighted to have Dr. Adams join our team as we continue to build the new Cordis," said CEO Shar Matin. "His depth of expertise in the treatment of both complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease will play a vital role in furthering our mission to improve patient care at pace with cost-effective, differentiated ...
