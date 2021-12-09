Cordis Names George Adams, MD as Chief Medical Officer (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Globally recognized interventional cardiologist is the latest addition to a growing leadership team MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cordis, a global cardiovascular technology company, today announced George Adams, MD, MHS, MBA, FACC, FSCAI as Chief Medical Officer, furthering the organization's mission to differentiate itself as a technological leader and value-based global Medical device company. "We are delighted to have Dr. Adams join our team as we continue to build the new Cordis," said CEO Shar Matin. "His depth of expertise in the treatment of both complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease will play a vital role in furthering our mission to improve patient care at pace with cost-effective, differentiated
