Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03-12-2021 ore 19:15 (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Viabilità DEL 3 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 19:05 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI DALLA SALA OPERATIVA DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’ SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio ALCUNI INCIDENTI CREANO DISAGI ALLA VIABILITA’ NEL DETTAGLIO SULLA Roma FIUMICINO CI SONO CODE TRA VIA DELLA MAGLIANA E LA COLOMBO IN USCITA VERSO IL RACCORDO SEMPRE X UN INCIDENTE SI STA INCOLONNATI SULLA PONTINA TRA POMEZIA E LO SVINCOLO DELLA VIA LAURENTINA IN DIREZIONE DI LATINA PASSIAMO SUL RACCORDO IN INTERNA, CODE PER TRAFFICO TRA LE USCITE TRIONFALE E SALARIA E PIU AVANTI TRA NOMENTANA E PRENESTINA TRAFFICO RALLENTATO IN ESTERNA TRA LE USCITE LAURENTINA E APPIA SPOSTIAMOCI SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA Roma TERAMO CI SONO CODE A TRATTI IN USCITA TRA PORTONACCIO E IL RACCORDO SEMPRE IN USCITA ALTRE CODE SULLA COLOMBO TRA VIA DI MEZZOCAMMINO E VIA ... Leggi su romadailynews (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021)DEL 3 DICEMBREORE 19:05 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI DALLA SALA OPERATIVA DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’ SERVIZIO DELLAALCUNI INCIDENTI CREANO DISAGI ALLA VIABILITA’ NEL DETTAGLIO SULLAFIUMICINO CI SONO CODE TRA VIA DELLA MAGLIANA E LA COLOMBO IN USCITA VERSO IL RACCORDO SEMPRE X UN INCIDENTE SI STA INCOLONNATI SULLA PONTINA TRA POMEZIA E LO SVINCOLO DELLA VIA LAURENTINA IN DIREZIONE DI LATINA PASSIAMO SUL RACCORDO IN INTERNA, CODE PER TRAFFICO TRA LE USCITE TRIONFALE E SALARIA E PIU AVANTI TRA NOMENTANA E PRENESTINA TRAFFICO RALLENTATO IN ESTERNA TRA LE USCITE LAURENTINA E APPIA SPOSTIAMOCI SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLATERAMO CI SONO CODE A TRATTI IN USCITA TRA PORTONACCIO E IL RACCORDO SEMPRE IN USCITA ALTRE CODE SULLA COLOMBO TRA VIA DI MEZZOCAMMINO E VIA ...

Advertising

gualtierieurope : Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutt… - Claudio_Barocci : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - KillianBrien18 : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - pmattoccia : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - TreninoBlu : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Viabilità Roma Gualtieri: Ponte dell'Industria riaperto al traffico entro dieci giorni Lo rende noto il Sindaco di Roma, Roberto Gualtieri. "Entro 10 giorni - ha aggiunto il Sindaco - ...sforzo possibile per ridurre i tempi e riconsegnare ai cittadini un'opera strategica per la viabilità ...

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03 - 12 - 2021 ore 17:45 VIABILITÀ DEL 3 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 17:35 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI ALL'ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL ... SERVIZIO DELLA REGIONE LAZIO, IN STUDIO MARCO CILUFFO IN APERTURA TRAFFICO INTENSO SULL AUTOSTRADA A1 ROMA ...

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03-12-2021 ore 07:30 - RomaDailyNews RomaDailyNews Lo rende noto il Sindaco di, Roberto Gualtieri. "Entro 10 giorni - ha aggiunto il Sindaco - ...sforzo possibile per ridurre i tempi e riconsegnare ai cittadini un'opera strategica per la...DEL 3 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 17:35 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI ALL'ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL ... SERVIZIO DELLA REGIONE LAZIO, IN STUDIO MARCO CILUFFO IN APERTURA TRAFFICO INTENSO SULL AUTOSTRADA A1...