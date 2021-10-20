Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

Menarini Group and Radius Health Announce Positive Phase 3 Topline Results from the EMERALD Trial Evaluating Elacestrant in Breast Cancer

- Study met both primary endpoints in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC - Elacestrant becomes the ...

Menarini Group and Radius Health Announce Positive Phase 3 Topline Results from the EMERALD Trial Evaluating Elacestrant in Breast Cancer (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - Study met both primary endpoints in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC - Elacestrant becomes the first oral SERD with Positive Topline Results in pivotal study as a monotherapy versus SoC for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC - Elacestrant extended PFS in the overall population and the ESR1 mutation subGroup - Plans for regulatory submissions in both the United States and Europe in 2022 - Data planned to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, 2021 FLORENCE, Italy and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Menarini Group ("Menarini") and Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius") (NASDAQ: RDUS) (collectively, the ...
