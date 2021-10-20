Menarini Group and Radius Health Announce Positive Phase 3 Topline Results from the EMERALD Trial Evaluating Elacestrant in Breast Cancer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - Study met both primary endpoints in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC -becomes the first oral SERD within pivotal study as a monotherapy versus SoC for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC -extended PFS in the overall population and the ESR1 mutation sub- Plans for regulatory submissions in both the United States and Europe in 2022 - Data planned to be presented at the San AntonioSymposium in December, 2021 FLORENCE, Italy and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/The("") and, Inc. ("") (NASDAQ: RDUS) (collectively, the ...