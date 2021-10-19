Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) -, crafters of beautifully designed and sophisticateds, reveals the exquisite new, created alongside the pure-electrichyper GT - Working closely withhas created athat perfectly complements the, with unrivalled craftsmanship and attention to detail - The two brands share a vision and expertise in making beautifully designed and hand-made pieces of art, passionately created by dedicated teams focused on a sustainable future - Theation of the newcan be viewed here: https://youtu.be/EietR2GWT94 CAMBIANO, Italy, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/Powerful. ...