Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) - BOVET 1822, crafters of beautifully designed and sophisticated Timepieces, reveals the exquisite new Battista Tourbillon, created alongside the pure-electric Battista hyper GT - Working closely with Automobili Pininfarina, BOVET has created a Timepiece that perfectly complements the Battista, with unrivalled craftsmanship and attention to detail - The two brands share a vision and expertise in making beautifully designed and hand-made pieces of art, passionately created by dedicated teams focused on a sustainable future - The Presentation of the new Timepiece can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/EietR2GWT94 CAMBIANO, Italy, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
