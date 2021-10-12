CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD - L'ESPERIENZA DEL GIOCATORE SINGOLOCellularline: nuovo sistema MagSafe per la ricarica wirelessPresentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingUltime Blog

Plume Raises $300 Million to Upend Communications Services with AI

— with more than 1.2 billion devices managed in over 35 Million homes and small businesses, Plume ...

zazoom
Commenta
Plume Raises $300 Million to Upend Communications Services with AI (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) — with more than 1.2 billion devices managed in over 35 Million homes and small businesses, Plume cements its position as the cloud controller of the world's largest software-defined network (SDN) —  PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Plume®, the personalized Communications Services pioneer, today announced that it has closed $300 Million in a new round of minority equity investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This round brings the company's valuation to $2.6 billion, with $697 Million raised to date. The investment will continue to drive research and development, sales and marketing, new partnerships, and acquisitions as Plume continues its global expansion and hyper-growth. In the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Plume Raises

Plume Raises 270 Million at 1 35 Billion Valuation  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plume Raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Plume Raises Plume Raises $300 Million Upend