Plume Raises $300 Million to Upend Communications Services with AI (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) — with more than 1.2 billion devices managed in over 35 Million homes and small businesses, Plume cements its position as the cloud controller of the world's largest software-defined network (SDN) — PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Plume®, the personalized Communications Services pioneer, today announced that it has closed $300 Million in a new round of minority equity investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This round brings the company's valuation to $2.6 billion, with $697 Million raised to date. The investment will continue to drive research and development, sales and marketing, new partnerships, and acquisitions as Plume continues its global expansion and hyper-growth. In the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Plume®, the personalized Communications Services pioneer, today announced that it has closed $300 Million in a new round of minority equity investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This round brings the company's valuation to $2.6 billion, with $697 Million raised to date. The investment will continue to drive research and development, sales and marketing, new partnerships, and acquisitions as Plume continues its global expansion and hyper-growth. In the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Plume RaisesPlume Raises 270 Million at 1 35 Billion Valuation Padova News
Plume RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plume Raises