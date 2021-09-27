Risultati Serie A della sesta giornataARCANE: PRIMO TRAILER DELLA SERIE ANIMATA IN ARRIVO A NOVEMBREPsicoterapia a distanza: il mio psicoterapeuta da casa Covid-19 : 3.525 nuovi casi e 50 decessiTaito’s G-Darius HD arriva il 28 settembreFatti per il Successo nel segno dell'innovazione e discontinuitàDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

CCTV+ | Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun ZGC Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in ...

zazoom
Commenta
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Friday. Addressing the Forum's opening ceremony via video link, Xi said countries in the world should ramp up sci-tech opening-up and cooperation, and explore approaches and means to tackle pivotal global issues through concerted efforts in sci-tech innovation. "It is more imperative than ever for all countries to ramp up sci-tech opening-up and cooperation, and explore approaches and means to tackle ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CCTV+ calls

CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci - tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Friday. ...

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention, treatment

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, on Monday ...

CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation at the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ calls
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CCTV+ calls CCTV calls global tech innovation