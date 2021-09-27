Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 25,/PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping called forin scientific andnologicalat thein Beijing on Friday. Addressing the'sceremony via video link, Xi said countries in the world should ramp up sci--up and, and explore approaches and means to tackle pivotalissues through concerted efforts in sci-. "It is more imperative than ever for all countries to ramp up sci--up and, and explore approaches and means to tackle ...