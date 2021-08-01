Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Makeout in Italy: Photos (Di domenica 1 agosto 2021) That’s amore. Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are happily engaging in PDA now that their romance is public. The two were spotted sneaking kisses on Thursday, July 29, as they toured Rome with their friends. The tourists visited the iconic Trevi Fountain, where they tossed coins and swapped smooches. Of course, Jason, 44, and Chrishell, 40, took pictures to document their romantic outing. The Trevi Fountain coin toss tradition has a few meanings, with tossing one coin guaranteeing the thrower a return to Rome. However, tossing two coins means one ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Selling Sunset’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Selling Sunset’s