Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Authorization of IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide)? for the Treatment of Obesity and Control of Hunger Associated with POMC, PCSK1 and LEPR Deficiency (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) First-ever authorized Treatment option in the European Union for these rare genetic diseases of Obesity BOSTON, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of Obesity, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing Authorization to IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in the European Union (EU) for the
