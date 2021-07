China Box Office: ‘Chinese Doctors’ Resuscitates Sluggish Weekend (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) “Chinese Doctors” gave a shot in the arm to a Sluggish Weekend at the Chinese box Office, coming in first with sales of $44.4 million, according to Maoyan data. The patriotic tear-jerked had little competition: only other patriotic films, children’s animations and youth-centric programming are currently in theaters. The Wuhan-set pandemic film from Bona Film L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) “Chinese Doctors” gave a shot in the arm to aat the Chinese box, coming in first with sales of $44.4 million, according to Maoyan data. The patriotic tear-jerked had little competition: only other patriotic films, children’s animations and youth-centric programming are currently in theaters. The Wuhan-set pandemic film from Bona Film L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Edilson17924491 : @BrazilFight É china in Box $$$ - LuccaMoogi : E o dono do China in box - Silvioadvpisico : @KimKataguiri Calma China in box - kittenialer : to comendo china in box!!!! - Paolopillsfory1 : RT @C1961Interista: Da domani al 16 luglio???? durante il L.Expo China , tutti i tifosi ??? avranno modo di farsi una foto con ?? #IMScudetto #… -