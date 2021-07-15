JT Group launches Ploom X

TURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Sport all’aperto? Promosso, ma con alcuni accorgimentiBelén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Ultime Blog

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X, its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021.  Ploom X will gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and select tobacco retail stores.  Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021. Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the company's priority category, where it is now focusing ...
