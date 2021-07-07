Acumatica Opens London Office and Welcomes New Country Manager to Better Serve UK and Ireland Customers (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) Del Singh will lead company's aggressive expansion in the United Kingdom BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, announced the opening of its new London Office and the hiring of Deljit (Del) Singh as Country Manager for the United Kingdom (U.K.). In this role, Singh will lead partner and customer-facing operations in the U.K. and Ireland with the current in-Country Acumatica workforce and new hires. Singh will define and execute the overall Country strategy as it relates to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
