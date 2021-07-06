Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer

- Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, ...

Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) - Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, appointing Irina Nicoleta Scarlat to the position effective immediately. - Irina will lead multiple departments through a unified strategy to achieve results across various sectors and create a new business model that will allow Bitpanda to maintain its rapid Growth. - Prior to joining Bitpanda, Irina led Revolut's Global Growth department, as well as ...
