CGTN | China officially in a ' Xiaokang society' as CPC celebrates centenary

- BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a grand ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ...

At a grand ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday, Beijing officially announced that it has completed its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. That marks the culmination of the Chinese people's 2,500-year journey to pursue 'Xiaokang' – a peaceful and happy life – through 100 years of diligent endeavors by the CPC as well as over four decades of relentless government work and Chinese ingenuity. "We have realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately ...
