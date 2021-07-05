CGTN: China officially in a 'Xiaokang society' as CPC celebrates centenary (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) - BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At a grand ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday, Beijing officially announced that it has completed its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. That marks the culmination of the Chinese people's 2,500-year journey to pursue 'Xiaokang' – a peaceful and happy life – through 100 years of diligent endeavors by the CPC as well as over four decades of relentless government work and Chinese ingenuity. "We have realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
barraco_lorenzo : Bellissima coreografia #China - ilcentrotirreno : [Immediapress - il Centro Tirreno] - AristarcoScann1 : RT @giu33liana: #FacciamoRete #FacciamoInformazione #Cina #WorldBank: l'economia cinese crescerà dell'8,5% nel 2021 grazie alla forte do… - giu33liana : #FacciamoRete #FacciamoInformazione #Cina #WorldBank: l'economia cinese crescerà dell'8,5% nel 2021 grazie alla… -
CGTN: China officially in a 'Xiaokang society' as CPC celebrates centenaryhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 07 - 02/China - officially - in - a - Xiaokang - society - as - CPC - celebrates - centenary - - 11zKFonw3mM/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=...
CGTN: With 'Xiaokang' goal achieved, CPC vows to lead Chinese people in quest for better life, rejuvenation...China's complete reunification as a "historic mission and an unshakable commitment" of the CPC, calling for resolute action to defeat any attempt toward "Taiwan independence." https://news.cgtn.com/...
