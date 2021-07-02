Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Set to Release in U.S. and U.K. (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Big-budget mainland Chinese Propaganda Film “1921” is set for distribution across a raft of English-speaking countries, including the U.S. and U.K. The Film enjoyed a wide general Release in mainland China from Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It is primarily backed by Tencent Pictures and is co-directed by Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng. International rights sales are handled by Hong Kong-based Media Asia, and deals were confirmed at the end of the pre-Cannes week of online screenings. The company licensed “1921” to ...Leggi su cityroma
Chinese Propaganda Film '1921' Has $13 Million Opening Day, Outperforming Hollywood ReleasesSpread the love Chinese propaganda film "1921" grossed $13 million on its opening day Thursday, outperforming debuts from Hollywood releases like "Cruella," "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Peter Rabbit 2." Patriotic ...
