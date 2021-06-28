AUTOCRYPT Brings V2X and In-Vehicle Security to Europe with New Munich Office (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Munich, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility Security solutions provider, announced the opening of its first European Office in Munich, Germany in June 2021. The new Office, AUTOCRYPT Technologies GmbH, is expected to play a key role in the company's active work with European OEMs on building V2X, in-Vehicle, and Plug&Charge Security solutions, as well as its ongoing discussions to participate in the development of Europe's Cooperative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility Security solutions provider, announced the opening of its first European Office in Munich, Germany in June 2021. The new Office, AUTOCRYPT Technologies GmbH, is expected to play a key role in the company's active work with European OEMs on building V2X, in-Vehicle, and Plug&Charge Security solutions, as well as its ongoing discussions to participate in the development of Europe's Cooperative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
AUTOCRYPT BringsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUTOCRYPT Brings