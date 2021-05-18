BLAZE E LE MEGA MACCHINE IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVERÀ QUEST’AUTUNNOSnowRunner disponibile per Nintendo Switchvivo lancia l’X60 Pro 5G in EuropaMorto a 76 anni Franco Battiato : Addio al maestro, era malato da ...Follower su Instagram: come aumentarliOlio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital Deluxe

Saints Row | The Third Remastered arriva su PS5 e Xbox Series X | chi può averlo gratis?

Saints Row
Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriva anche sulla nuova generazione di console: il 25 Maggio il gioco ...

Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriva su PS5 e Xbox Series X, chi può averlo gratis? (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriva anche sulla nuova generazione di console: il 25 Maggio il gioco arriverà su Playstation5 e Xbox Series X/S. Tra l'altro, se siete già in possesso della copia del titolo per PS4 o Xbox One uscito ormai dieci anni fa potrete perfino ricevere l'update gratuitamente. A quanto pare, la versione next-gen del gioco "eguaglierà le impostazioni ultra su PC". Quindi cosa significa esattamente? Sia su PS5 che su Xbox Series X, il gioco supporterà la risoluzione dinamica 4K e prestazioni a 60 FPS. Solo su Xbox Series X, i giocatori saranno in grado di scegliere tra due modalità grafiche: una funzionerà a 1080p e 30 fotogrammi al secondo, e l'altra a 4K e 60 fotogrammi al ...
