Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriva su PS5 e Xbox Series X, chi può averlo gratis? (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriva anche sulla nuova generazione di console: il 25 Maggio il gioco arriverà su Playstation5 e Xbox Series X/S. Tra l'altro, se siete già in possesso della copia del titolo per PS4 o Xbox One uscito ormai dieci anni fa potrete perfino ricevere l'update gratuitamente. A quanto pare, la versione next-gen del gioco "eguaglierà le impostazioni ultra su PC". Quindi cosa significa esattamente? Sia su PS5 che su Xbox Series X, il gioco supporterà la risoluzione dinamica 4K e prestazioni a 60 FPS. Solo su Xbox Series X, i giocatori saranno in grado di scegliere tra due modalità grafiche: una funzionerà a 1080p e 30 fotogrammi al secondo, e l'altra a 4K e 60 fotogrammi al ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021)Row: Theanche sulla nuova generazione di console: il 25 Maggio il gioco arriverà su Playstation5 eX/S. Tra l'altro, se siete già in possesso della copia del titolo per PS4 oOne uscito ormai dieci anni fa potrete perfino ricevere l'update gratuitamente. A quanto pare, la versione next-gen del gioco "eguaglierà le impostazioni ultra su PC". Quindi cosa significa esattamente? Sia su PS5 che suX, il gioco supporterà la risoluzione dinamica 4K e prestazioni a 60 FPS. Solo suX, i giocatori saranno in grado di scegliere tra due modalità grafiche: una funzionerà a 1080p e 30 fotogrammi al secondo, e l'altra a 4K e 60 fotogrammi al ...

TWGEEKIT : Saints Row The Third Remastered uscirà sulle console Next-Gen il 25 maggio - GamingTalker : Saints Row The Third Remastered uscirà su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S la prossima settimana - PortaleOfferte : ?? Che Prezzo! ?? Saints Row Iv Re-Elected - Nintendo Switch ?? A soli: 24,99€ invece di: 39,99€ ?? Venduto e sped… - svarioken : ?? Warehouse, follia portatile. ?? Saints Row Iv Re-Elected (Switch), 21,98€. • -