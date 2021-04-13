Major clashes between police, protestors in Susa Valley (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 13 - There were Major clashes between protestors against the Lyon - Turin high - speed rail project and the police at San Didero in Piedmont's Susa Valley overnight. police were pelted with ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
