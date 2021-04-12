Airway Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for AT-100's Second Indication in Severe COVID-19 Patients (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Initiating Phase 1b clinical trial with initial results expected 3Q2021 Potential for novel therapeutic AT-100 to inhibit viral replication, promote viral elimination and reduction of lung injury, inflammation, and Secondary infections in Severe COVID-19 Patients CINCINNATI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Airway Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for AT - 100 in Preterm Infants at Risk for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD)... improving outcomes and survival in very preterm infants CINCINNATI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Airway Therapeutics , Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to ...
Airway Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for AT-100’s Second Indication in Severe COVID-19 PatientsThe FDA and European Medicines Agency have granted AT-100 Orphan Drug Designation. About Airway Therapeutics Airway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to ...
