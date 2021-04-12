Rivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordineDivina Misericordia. Dove Vedere la Messa Domenica 11 Aprile 2021Emilio Fede ricoverato a Milano non è in graveKnockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per Android

Airway Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for AT-100' s Second Indication in Severe COVID-19 Patients

Initiating Phase 1b clinical trial with initial results expected 3Q2021 Potential for novel therapeutic ...

Airway Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for AT-100's Second Indication in Severe COVID-19 Patients (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Initiating Phase 1b clinical trial with initial results expected 3Q2021 Potential for novel therapeutic AT-100 to inhibit viral replication, promote viral elimination and reduction of lung injury, inflammation, and Secondary infections in Severe COVID-19 Patients CINCINNATI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Airway Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for Patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to develop AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a treatment for COVID-19. Airway is leveraging the FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration ...
