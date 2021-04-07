Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

Absen Builds Asia's Largest 8K Ultra HD Virtual Studio (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LED Virtual Studios are an emerging technology that has come under the spotlight in recent years in both Chinese and international professional film shooting markets. Integrating the latest LED display technology with a Virtual camera system and real-time rendering system, LED Virtual Studios bring extraordinary effects of cinematography. Thanks to the strength of its innovation, Absen has just built and launched Asia's Largest indoor panoramic LED stereoscopic Virtual Studio, which will now go into use. The stereoscopic LED Virtual Studio is 6 meters high and has a diameter of 24 meters, taking up a total area of more than 700 square ...
