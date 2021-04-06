Maestro Andrea Bocelli at Hegra Live and Free on YouTube: The Royal Commission for AlUla (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) AlUla, Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The world's most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, is giving a world-first performance in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra on April 8th 2021. While the event will be for just 300 people in person, the performance will be streamed Live and Free on the Maestro's YouTube Channel for millions of fans around the world. The event in AlUla, Saudi Arabia will be set among the Nabataean tombs of the ancient city of Hegra. It's the first time the site has been the setting for a music event of this calibre and the master tenor has promised to deLiver an intimate set comprising musicians from the Arabian Philharmonic and special guests Loren ALLRED, Matteo ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
szpilkawoko1983 : @AndreaBocelli @bocelli_matteo Andrea...Vero..Tu sei grande maestro.
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maestro Andrea
Moda, De Matteis (Kiton): "Vendere azienda? Mai, ora puntiamo su e - commerce, Asia e relocation"A Milano, ad esempio, a settembre da via Gesù ci sposteremo in via Sant'Andrea, mentre a Roma ... Per noi è stato un grande maestro, ha fatto un ottimo lavoro tramandandoci insegnamenti e valori. Oggi a ...
Juventus, Pirlo: "Agnelli - Allegri? Incontro tra amici, ero stato avvertito: è normale"Andrea Pirlo archivia con serenità il contatto diretto nel fine settimana tra il massimo dirigente ... Che cosa deve succedere perché Max torni Guarda avanti, il Maestro, mai così in bilico come in ...
Arisa e Andrea Di Carlo: è di nuovo amore? I due trascorrono la Pasqua insieme con la famiglia di leiArisa e Andrea Di Carlo hanno trascorso la Pasqua insieme dalla famiglia di lei, in Basilicata. Dai social sembra che il manager, dopo aver confermato la rottura con la cantante e l’annullamento del m ...
Arisa e Andrea Di Carlo: è di nuovo amore? Le foto e gli indizi social sul possibile riavvicinamentosembra che Andrea di Carlo ci abbia ripensato e che voglia riconquistare la maestra di Amici. Infatti, i due hanno passato la Pasqua insieme con la famiglia di Arisa, in Basilicata. A dare ulteriore ...
