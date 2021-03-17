Red Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...HAVEN: NUOVO STUDIO DI SVILUPPO A LAVORO SU UNA NUOVA IP PLAYSTATION

1NCE expands NB-IoT coverage in Europe

- 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now supports NB-IoT in seven European countries - Extensive additional services ...

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now supports NB-IoT in seven European countries - Extensive additional services for low power applications COLOGNE, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe and Asia. Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics or sensors in waste ...
