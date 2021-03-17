1NCE expands NB-IoT coverage in Europe (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now supports NB-IoT in seven European countries - Extensive additional services for low power applications COLOGNE, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe and Asia. Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics or sensors in waste ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe and Asia. Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics or sensors in waste ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
1NCE expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 1NCE expands