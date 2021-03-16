Ubitus usher in the cloud game era (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Tencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other major game companies, including Square Enix, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and Actoz. Investments accelerate industry's transformation "We are very excited to have some of the most important players in the game industry as our strategic shareholders. Their investments represent a vote of confidence in our technology, our achievements, and our potential role in the rapidly growing cloud game market. With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other major game companies, including Square Enix, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and Actoz. Investments accelerate industry's transformation "We are very excited to have some of the most important players in the game industry as our strategic shareholders. Their investments represent a vote of confidence in our technology, our achievements, and our potential role in the rapidly growing cloud game market. With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ubitus usher
Ubitus usher in the cloud game eraTencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game ...
Ubitus usherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ubitus usher