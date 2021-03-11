Elements of Nature: THOMAS SABO supports The European Nature Trust (TENT) (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
To mark the launch of the Rebel at heart line Elements of Nature, THOMAS SABO is supporting The European Nature Trust (TENT) by donating 10,000 euros of the proceeds from the new Collection. The men's jewellery Collection interprets the Elements and the associated zodiac signs in handcrafted, geometric pieces of jewellery. "TENT reflects the spirit of adventure that our Rebel at heart jewellery symbolises. We want to make a contribution to supporting long-term and sustainable Nature protection projects," says THOMAS SABO, chairman of the company.
Ainu culture expressed through "sound" in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22... INC., which specializes in infusing spaces with a variety of media elements to create fresh ... They maintain a distinctive culture characterized by deep gratitude and reverence toward the nature found ...
