Elements of Nature | THOMAS SABO supports The European Nature Trust TENT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/To mark the launch of the Rebel at heart lineofis supporting The) by donating 10,000 euros of the proceeds from the new Collection. The men's jewellery Collection interprets theand the associated zodiac signs in handcrafted, geometric pieces of jewellery. "reflects the spirit of adventure that our Rebel at heart jewellery symbolises. We want to make a contribution to supporting long-term and sustainableprotection projects," says, chairman of the company. Paul ...