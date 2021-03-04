Vaxalto Biotherapeutics and Mount Sinai Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of Novel Immunotherapeutic Oncolytic Viruses for Treatment of Cancer (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Vaxalto Biotherapeutics, Inc. (www.Vaxalto.com), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing Novel engineered Immunotherapeutic Oncolytic Viruses, and Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, have partnered to develop Novel Cancer immunotherapies. Mount Sinai has granted an Exclusive, worldwide License to Vaxalto covering intellectual property and technology related to an avian paramyxovirus (APMV) Oncolytic virus platform and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
