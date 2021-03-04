Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Redmi Note 10Guilty Gear Strive arriverà a giugnoI Qualifier italiani del Red Bull Campus Clutch iniziano il 9 marzoDOOM 3 VR Edition su PlayStation VR a marzoDalla Cina con furore: tutto quello che devi sapere per risparmiare ...Tiscali Mail Dà Problemi al LoginDiodato stecca al festival di Sanremo social scatenatiCrash Bandicoot: On the Run arriva su iOS e Android il 25 marzoGUADAGNI DOPPI NELLA VERSIONE ESTREMA DI CACCIA ALL’UOMONoemi Sanremo: Abiti Dieta e Marito

JCDecaux | Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice - President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe

Today, he teaches at the Université Paris - Dauphine as part of the Telecoms and Media Management ...

zazoom
Commenta
JCDecaux: Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice - President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe ... (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) Today, he teaches at the Université Paris - Dauphine as part of the Telecoms and Media Management Master's program. He is a member of JCDecaux's Management Committee and Executive Committee France. ...
Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : JCDecaux Albert

JCDecaux: Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice - President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe ...

He is taking over from Agathe Albertini, who is leaving JCDecaux to pursue her own entrepreneurial activities. Albert Asséraf was born in 1961. He holds a Master's degree in Information Sciences and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JCDecaux Albert
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : JCDecaux Albert JCDecaux Albert Asséraf appointed Executive