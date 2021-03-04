JCDecaux: Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice - President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe ... (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) Today, he teaches at the Université Paris - Dauphine as part of the Telecoms and Media Management Master's program. He is a member of JCDecaux's Management Committee and Executive Committee France. ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : JCDecaux Albert
JCDecaux: Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice - President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe ...He is taking over from Agathe Albertini, who is leaving JCDecaux to pursue her own entrepreneurial activities. Albert Asséraf was born in 1961. He holds a Master's degree in Information Sciences and ...
JCDecaux AlbertSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JCDecaux Albert