Polyplastics Expands DURACON R POM PM Series with New High-flow Grade for Medical and Healthcare Industry

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group is expanding its DURACON (R) ...

The Polyplastics Group is expanding its DURACON (R) polyoxymethylene (POM) PM Series portfolio with the development of a new High-flow Grade for drug contact and delivery applications for the Medical and Healthcare market. The new Grade, DURACON PM27S01N, offers reduced wall thickness, miniaturization, and lower weight for various Medical devices that are becoming increasingly complicated and Highly functional. (Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202102221287/ prw PI1fl gB42P6Vy.jpeg) (Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202102221287/ prw PI2fl ...
