XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with Tsingshan Group to Build New Energy Base for NEV R&D and Production (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) XUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading construction machinery manufacturer <Strong>XCMGStrong> (000425.SZ) is joining hands with Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest stainless steel producer with a focus on new Energy, to invest 5.5 billion yuan (US$852.85 million) in establishing the <Strong>XCMGStrong> Tsingshan New Energy Industrial Base (the "Base") in Xuzhou that will specialize in developing technologies, products, sales and services of new Energy vehicles (NEV), batteries, electric motor control systems and other parts. The project will cover 0.26 square miles in total, with the first phase estimated to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading construction machinery manufacturer <Strong>XCMGStrong> (000425.SZ) is joining hands with Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest stainless steel producer with a focus on new Energy, to invest 5.5 billion yuan (US$852.85 million) in establishing the <Strong>XCMGStrong> Tsingshan New Energy Industrial Base (the "Base") in Xuzhou that will specialize in developing technologies, products, sales and services of new Energy vehicles (NEV), batteries, electric motor control systems and other parts. The project will cover 0.26 square miles in total, with the first phase estimated to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XCMG Creates
XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with Tsingshan Group to Build New Energy Base for NEV R&D and ProductionXUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) is joining hands with Tsingshan Holding Group, ...
XCMG CreatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XCMG Creates