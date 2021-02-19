Truffa vaccini : Inchieste in tutta ItaliaEscursionisti dispersi sul Velino : trovato corpo ragazzaGTA Online: gratis il nuovo Dinka VerusNVIDIA: GeForce NOW celebra l’indiePrestito con cessione del quinto della pensione: il focusIl finale di Che Dio ci aiuti 6 slitta causa Sanremo, I fan si ...DRAGON QUEST TACT ha superato i 3 milioni di downloadPaola Ansuini chi è la nuova portavoce di Mario DraghiMORTAL KOMBAT | Trailer di Debutto e Prossimamente al cinemaNuovo Trailer per Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with Tsingshan Group to Build New Energy Base for NEV R&D and Production

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer ...

zazoom
Commenta
XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with Tsingshan Group to Build New Energy Base for NEV R&D and Production (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) XUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Leading construction machinery manufacturer <Strong>XCMGStrong> (000425.SZ) is joining hands with Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest stainless steel producer with a focus on new Energy, to invest 5.5 billion yuan (US$852.85 million) in establishing the <Strong>XCMGStrong> Tsingshan New Energy Industrial Base (the "Base") in Xuzhou that will specialize in developing technologies, products, sales and services of new Energy vehicles (NEV), batteries, electric motor control systems and other parts. The project will cover 0.26 square miles in total, with the first phase estimated to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XCMG Creates

XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with Tsingshan Group to Build New Energy Base for NEV R&D and Production

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) is joining hands with Tsingshan Holding Group, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XCMG Creates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : XCMG Creates XCMG Creates Strong Partnership with