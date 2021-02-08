Givenchy Dresses The Weeknd For 55th Super Bowl Halftime Show (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Creative Director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces especially for the Superstar's performance PARIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce that the Canadian singer The Weeknd wore a custom outfit designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8849451-Givenchy-Dresses-the-Weeknd-for-55th-Super-Bowl/. During the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd wore a fully hand-embroidered jacket with crystals, realized by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce that the Canadian singer The Weeknd wore a custom outfit designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8849451-Givenchy-Dresses-the-Weeknd-for-55th-Super-Bowl/. During the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd wore a fully hand-embroidered jacket with crystals, realized by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Givenchy DressesPrimavera 2021 - Il vestito nero più sexy è quello scollato sulla schiena L'Officiel - Italy
Givenchy DressesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Givenchy Dresses