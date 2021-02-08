Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Maltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...

Givenchy Dresses The Weeknd For 55th Super Bowl Halftime Show

Creative Director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces especially for the Superstar's performance ...

Givenchy Dresses The Weeknd For 55th Super Bowl Halftime Show (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Creative Director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces especially for the Superstar's performance   PARIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce that the Canadian singer The Weeknd wore a custom outfit designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8849451-Givenchy-Dresses-the-Weeknd-for-55th-Super-Bowl/. During the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd wore a fully hand-embroidered jacket with crystals, realized by ...
