EIB to help Croatia invest more in energy | climate and sustainability projects

(Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed today, the two sides have agreed to develop joint ...outlined in the NationalandPlan are expected to boost the local economy as it ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EIB help

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the support thewill extend to the Ministry of Economy ... sustainable and green development of Croatia and willaccelerate the achievement of the ......25% of the projects will reduce climate emissions and reduce the impact of climate change and... Increasingcooperation with Greek authorities . During the visit to thethe Deputy ...European Council President Charles Michel gave a speech at the Annual economic conference of the European Investment Bank.