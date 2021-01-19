Louis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo videoLa genialata della Moratti: Vaccini anti Covid in base al Pil della ...Covid-19, 8.824 nuovi casi e 377 vittime : primi casi variante ingleseHITMAN 3: Disponibile il Launch TrailerArriva il 2 febbraio la Stagione 8 di Apex Legends - MayhemCall of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...GUARDA IL NUOVO ALL-OUT-ACTION TRAILER DI PERSONA 5 STRIKERS

Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

zazoom
Commenta
Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The Anywhere365® Dialogue Cloud is one of the First cloud Contact center solutions Certified by Microsoft in their Connected Contact Centers program for Microsoft Teams. Anywhere365® is the largest Cloud Contact Center and Dialogue Management platform for the Microsoft 365 Ecosystem. This certification confirms Gartner's previous recognition of Anywhere365® as a powerful native Teams Contact Center. "The official certification gives the market a clear picture of which solutions leverage the direct routing and calling ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anywhere365® among
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Anywhere365® among Anywhere365® among First Global Certified