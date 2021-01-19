Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/TheDialogue Cloud is one of thecloudcenter solutionsbyin theirprogram foris the largest CloudCenter and Dialogue Management platform for the365 Ecosystem. This certification confirms Gartner's previous recognition ofas a powerful nativeCenter. "The official certification gives the market a clear picture of which solutions leverage the direct routing and calling ...