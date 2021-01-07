Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203 (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) SHANGHAI and TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group (Winhealth Pharma) and Taiwan TWi Biotechnology, Inc. (TWiB) announced Strategic Partnership granting Winhealth Pharma exclusive right to develop and commercialize rare disease asset AC-203 in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao for indications including hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB), bullous pemphigoid and other skin diseases. The prevalence of EB in the United States is about 10.65 per million, equivalent to an estimated 15,000 patients in China. Hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare hereditary skin diseases. Due to genetic mutations, the skin becomes very fragile, just like the wings of a butterfly. A slight collision or ...
