Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203

SHANGHAI and TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group (Winhealth Pharma) ...

zazoom
Commenta
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203 (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) SHANGHAI and TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group (Winhealth Pharma) and Taiwan TWi Biotechnology, Inc. (TWiB) announced Strategic Partnership granting Winhealth Pharma exclusive right to develop and commercialize rare disease asset AC-203 in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao for indications including hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB), bullous pemphigoid and other skin diseases. The prevalence of EB in the United States is about 10.65 per million, equivalent to an estimated 15,000 patients in China. Hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare hereditary skin diseases. Due to genetic mutations, the skin becomes very fragile, just like the wings of a butterfly. A slight collision or ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Winhealth Pharma

Grande Fratello: la Parietti interviene con una telefonata per parlare con Patrizia De Blanck  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Winhealth Pharma
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Winhealth Pharma Winhealth Pharma TWiB Enter into