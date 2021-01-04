ASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensa

Xinhua Silk Road | China's iconic sedan brand wraps up Hongqi Journey with co-op agreement inked in Gansu with Dunhuang Academy

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A fleet of nine Hongqi E-HS9, the latest electric SUV model of ...

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A fleet of nine Hongqi E-HS9, the latest electric SUV model of China FAW Group, wrapped up "Hongqi Journey" recently after reaching Dunhuang in northwest China'sGansu Province, an outpost on the ancient Silk Road. During the celebration ceremony for completing the Journey, Hongqi inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Dunhuang Academy, a leading institution in the field of cultural relics in China and responsible for the conservation, management, and research of the millennium-old and UNESCO World Heritage Site Mogao Grottoes. Under the ...
