Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand wraps up "Hongqi Journey" with co-op agreement inked in Gansu with Dunhuang Academy (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A fleet of nine Hongqi E-HS9, the latest electric SUV model of China FAW Group, wrapped up "Hongqi Journey" recently after reaching Dunhuang in northwest China'sGansu Province, an outpost on the ancient Silk Road. During the celebration ceremony for completing the Journey, Hongqi inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Dunhuang Academy, a leading institution in the field of cultural relics in China and responsible for the conservation, management, and research of the millennium-old and UNESCO World Heritage Site Mogao Grottoes. Under the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
