Jinergy HJT Module Receives TÜV NORD Certificate (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) Jinergy becomes the first M6 wafer HJT Module supplier JINZHONG, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy") officially announced that its super high efficiency heterojunction (HJT) Module has received TÜV NORD Certificate. Jinergy, therefore, becomes the first PV manufacturer offering M6(166mm) wafer HJT products in the market. According to a recent research report on HJT technology, Heterojunction Solar Technology 2020, presented by Taiyang News, Jinergy offers the highest Module power output among main HJT Module manufacturers. Jinergy's HJT production line started commercial operation in 2017 and Jinergy is one of the first PV manufacturers
