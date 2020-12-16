WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe vera

Jinergy HJT Module Receives TÜV NORD Certificate

Jinergy becomes the first M6 wafer HJT Module supplier JINZHONG, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

 Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy") officially announced that its super high efficiency heterojunction (HJT) Module has received TÜV NORD Certificate. Jinergy, therefore, becomes the first PV manufacturer offering M6(166mm) wafer HJT products in the market. According to a recent research report on HJT technology, Heterojunction Solar Technology 2020, presented by Taiyang News, Jinergy offers the highest Module power output among main HJT Module manufacturers. Jinergy's HJT production line started commercial operation in 2017 and Jinergy is one of the first PV manufacturers ...
