Vuse announces global partnership with award-winning band Rudimental (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) Vuse brings together two of its global partners from the world of music and motorsport, Rudimental and McLaren Racing, as part of its 'Routes of Inspiration' series to drive global brand awareness LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Vuse has partnered with award-winning band Rudimental on a series of initiatives that promise to electrify creativity and inspire audiences worldwide. The collaboration will feature a variety of activities which include exclusive competitions, performances and an exciting content series.   The first Rudimental activation sees the band go on the hunt for inspiration with McLaren Racing, of which Vuse is a ...
