Ascend introduces HiDura™ long-chain polyamides

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has launched several new grades ...

Ascend introduces HiDura™ long-chain polyamides

 Ascend Performance Materials has launched several new grades of its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides for engineered plastics, monofilaments and cable ties. HiDura polyamide 610 and 612 are designed to provide exceptional dimensional stability and long life with enhanced resistance to chemicals, impact and abrasion. Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, has developed multiple new grades of HiDura PA610 and 612 for use in automotive fuel system and brake line applications, cable ties for solar power systems, battery seals and monofilaments for brush bristles. "Customers choose Ascend because they can rely on our materials' performance in some of their most challenging applications," said Kaan Gunes, ...
