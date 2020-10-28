PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Beijing, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was Held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the first offline event organized by the information and communications technology (ICT) industry under the normalized for epidemic prevention and control, it presented the most anticipated ICT industry gathering in the second half of the year to the audience while ensuring strict implementation of the pandemic prevention policies, and established a benchmark for the exhibition industry. The theme of this year's PT Expo China was "ConneXion Shapes the Future", and "5G + Industry Applications" became the main attraction of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was Held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the first offline event organized by the information and communications technology (ICT) industry under the normalized for epidemic prevention and control, it presented the most anticipated ICT industry gathering in the second half of the year to the audience while ensuring strict implementation of the pandemic prevention policies, and established a benchmark for the exhibition industry. The theme of this year's PT Expo China was "ConneXion Shapes the Future", and "5G + Industry Applications" became the main attraction of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World's Clean Up Day
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World's Clean Up Day
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World's Clean Up Day
LorenzoLamperti : RT @chinafiles: Nel pieno di una riconversione atlantista, è in dubbio la partecipazione di Di Maio al China International Import Expo di S… - chinafiles : Nel pieno di una riconversione atlantista, è in dubbio la partecipazione di Di Maio al China International Import E… - CeairItaly : Inizia il conto alla rovescia per il China International Import Expo! Il 26 ottobre l’aereo CEAir a tema #CIIE è… - cina_in_italia : Per la terza edizione della #CIIE ???? superata la soglia dei 500.000 partecipanti, un nuovo inizio dopo la pandemia… - BKTPGroup : #Icona Group, il design futuristico esposto in Oriente. Parteciperà al China International Import Expo - Il Messagg… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Expo ChinaChina International Import Expo, agevolazioni doganali per merci e prodotti Radio Cina Internazionale PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing
BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the ...
BUSINESS WIRE: La 26° Fiera di Yiwu si conclude con successo, raggiungendo accordi che valgono milioni nel settore delle small commodities
Questo report è stato trasmesso da Businesswire. Solo l'azienda emittente è resposabile del suo contenuto.YIWU, Cina --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 26.10.2020 --La ...
Expo ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Expo China