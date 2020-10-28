MXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di Braithwaite

PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing

Beijing, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and ...

zazoom
Commenta
PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Beijing, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was Held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the first offline event organized by the information and communications technology (ICT) industry under the normalized for epidemic prevention and control, it presented the most anticipated ICT industry gathering in the second half of the year to the audience while ensuring strict implementation of the pandemic prevention policies, and established a benchmark for the exhibition industry. The theme of this year's PT Expo China was "ConneXion Shapes the Future", and "5G + Industry Applications" became the main attraction of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterLorenzoLamperti : RT @chinafiles: Nel pieno di una riconversione atlantista, è in dubbio la partecipazione di Di Maio al China International Import Expo di S… - chinafiles : Nel pieno di una riconversione atlantista, è in dubbio la partecipazione di Di Maio al China International Import E… - CeairItaly : Inizia il conto alla rovescia per il China International Import Expo! Il 26 ottobre l’aereo CEAir a tema #CIIE è… - cina_in_italia : Per la terza edizione della #CIIE ???? superata la soglia dei 500.000 partecipanti, un nuovo inizio dopo la pandemia… - BKTPGroup : #Icona Group, il design futuristico esposto in Oriente. Parteciperà al China International Import Expo - Il Messagg… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Expo China

China International Import Expo, agevolazioni doganali per merci e prodotti  Radio Cina Internazionale
PT Expo China 2020 Was Held on October 14-16 in Beijing
BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Expo China 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was held at the China National Convention Center on October 14-16. As the ...
BUSINESS WIRE: La 26° Fiera di Yiwu si conclude con successo, raggiungendo accordi che valgono milioni nel settore delle small commodities
Questo report è stato trasmesso da Businesswire. Solo l'azienda emittente è resposabile del suo contenuto.YIWU, Cina --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 26.10.2020 --La ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Expo China
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Expo China Expo China 2020 Held October