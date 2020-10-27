(Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020), Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/served as a critical approach infor emergency response in face of the coronavirus outbreak. In mid-October, a cluster of COVID-19 infections was found in Qingdao. The local government immediately organized afor 10 million people within five days. Back in June, as the cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to's Xinfadi Agricultural Produce Wholesale Market emerged,municipal government started to call on citizens to receive. Up to July 11, 11.88 million people have done the test, accounting for half of the permanent ...

It helped a lot to filtrate the infected cases. Out of the required demand for a trip outside Beijing, British journalist and host Josh from China Matters received nucleic acid testing right as the ...This short documentary was filmed in May, produced by China Matters. It tells stories of how photographer Li Ge and his team conducted the project of documenting medical workers on the frontline of ...