China Matters Documents the Collective Nucleic Acid Testing in Beijing (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) Beijing, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Collective Testing served as a critical approach in China for emergency response in face of the coronavirus outbreak. In mid-October, a cluster of COVID-19 infections was found in Qingdao. The local government immediately organized a Collective Nucleic Acid Testing for 10 million people within five days. Back in June, as the cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to Beijing's Xinfadi Agricultural Produce Wholesale Market emerged, Beijing municipal government started to call on citizens to receive Nucleic Acid Testing. Up to July 11, 11.88 million people have done the test, accounting for half of the permanent ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Collective Testing served as a critical approach in China for emergency response in face of the coronavirus outbreak. In mid-October, a cluster of COVID-19 infections was found in Qingdao. The local government immediately organized a Collective Nucleic Acid Testing for 10 million people within five days. Back in June, as the cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to Beijing's Xinfadi Agricultural Produce Wholesale Market emerged, Beijing municipal government started to call on citizens to receive Nucleic Acid Testing. Up to July 11, 11.88 million people have done the test, accounting for half of the permanent ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China MattersDpcm, Bonaccini: "Governo preveda correzioni, no a divisioni" Yahoo Finanza China Matters Documents the Collective Nucleic Acid Testing in Beijing
It helped a lot to filtrate the infected cases. Out of the required demand for a trip outside Beijing, British journalist and host Josh from China Matters received nucleic acid testing right as the ...
China Matters presents Documentary on 42,000 Portraits of COVID-19 Frontline Workers in Wuhan
This short documentary was filmed in May, produced by China Matters. It tells stories of how photographer Li Ge and his team conducted the project of documenting medical workers on the frontline of ...
China MattersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Matters