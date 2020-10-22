Pumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOWR-TYPE FINAL 2 arriverà nel 2021II Premier Conte, la situazione si sta rivelando molto critica : ...LG annuncia l’arrivo in Italia di LG WingMXGP 2020 PRIMO GAMEPLAY TRAILERPES 2021 UPDATE PACK 2.0 È DISPONIBILEHUMANKIND: aperti i pre-order ed il pre-acquistoRiforma pensioni quota 102 : uscita fino a 44 mesiBando Condomini 2021 Lombardia Efficienza EnergeticaTempesta d'amore, anticipazioni spoiler dal 2 all'8 novembre

Pininfarina launches design competition for a new world

TORINO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How design will have to approach the new world? On the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Pininfarina launches design competition for a new world (Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) TORINO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

How design will have to approach the new world? On the occasion of its 90th anniversary, Pininfarina launches an international design competition that challenges students from all around the world to create something that expresses their dreams for the future: "design Reset: New Dreams for a New world". An initiative engaging prestigious international schools that enables the community of creative young people to rethink what human experiences will be like in the New Normal. design has the ability to innovate continuously while enhancing the lives of people. As the whole approach to designing and life has been questioned during these times, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pininfarina launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Pininfarina launches Pininfarina launches design competition world