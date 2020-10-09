Mali: liberati due ostaggi italiani Nicola Chiacchio e Pier Luigi ...Prostatite : un malessere che colpisce più del 90% degli uominiSquare Enix annuncia la data d'uscita di Outriders: 2GTA Online: Contact Missions – ricompense doppieCalcio Serie B : Due giocatori positivi nel MonzaAnticipazioni TALE E QUALE SHOW : l'attore Luca Argentero è il quarto ...Chi è il famoso cantante italiano pizzicato in strada mentre bacia un ...DIRT 5 Rallycross Racing Italy Circuit GameplayPerché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni

CBC-incubated Everest Medicines Successfully Lists on HKEX

Everest raises HK$3.495 billion in IPO SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Group (CBC), a ...

zazoom
Commenta
CBC-incubated Everest Medicines Successfully Lists on HKEX (Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) Everest raises HK$3.495 billion in IPO SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

CBC Group ("CBC"), a healthcare-dedicated investment platform, today celebrates the initial public offering (IPO) of Everest Medicines ("Everest") (1952.HK), a portfolio company incubated by CBC, on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Everest Medicines is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia.     Everest Medicines raised approximately HK$3.495 billion through the offering of 63,547,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$55.00 per share, and which began trading on ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CBC incubated
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CBC incubated incubated Everest Medicines Successfully Lists