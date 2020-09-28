Huawei Releases POLAN White Paper: Enabling Enterprise Campus Network Transformation (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
During Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei commissioned an IDC White Paper titled IT Decision-maker Insights: POLAN as an Enabler of Enterprise Campus Transformation. According to the White Paper, IT decision makers are rethinking their Campus Network strategies as digital Transformation speeds up faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared with conventional solutions, the passive optical LAN (POLAN) solution offers advantages in terms of bandwidth, O&M, power consumption, and total cost of ownership (TCO). In the next five years, POLAN will be widely used across various industries and become a solid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei held a summit themed "Accelerating Industry Digital Transformation Through All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity". At this summi ...
