Ottimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)

Inmotive Introduces World' s Most Efficient Two-Speed Transmission for Electric Vehicles

- Delivers extensive cost savings and extends EV range by up to 15% - Expertly designed for the next ...

zazoom
Commenta
Inmotive Introduces World's Most Efficient Two-Speed Transmission for Electric Vehicles (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) - Delivers extensive cost savings and extends EV range by up to 15% - Expertly designed for the next generation of Electric Vehicles - Features scalable design for wide range of vehicle applications TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Inmotive, a Canadian-based automotive supplier, has launched its patented IngearTM two-Speed Transmission. Invented and designed for the next generation of Electric Vehicles, the Ingear features a simple and durable design that enables a more Efficient powertrain, with extended range, at lower cost. Inmotive recently completed its extensive pre-production testing of the Ingear, has integrated it into a demonstration vehicle and is ready for full market implementation. Test units are available to ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inmotive Introduces

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inmotive Introduces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Inmotive Introduces Inmotive Introduces World Most Efficient