Rapyd Launches Card Acquiring in Europe with Integrated Local Payment Method Acceptance Expanding its Global Network to Support Rising eCommerce Growth

European businesses can implement digital and omni-channel Payment experiences enabling consumers in ...

Rapyd Launches Card Acquiring in Europe with Integrated Local Payment Method Acceptance Expanding its Global Network to Support Rising eCommerce Growth (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) European businesses can implement digital and omni-channel Payment experiences enabling consumers in 100+ countries to pay with Cards, bank transfers, ewallets and cash through a single provider and contract LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Rapyd, a Global fintech as a service company announced today a major expansion of its European platform, adding end-to-end Card Acquiring capabilities to its industry-leading Payments capabilities. Rapyd now offers the most comprehensive full stack Payment Acceptance capabilities in Europe including Card Acceptance through MasterCard and Visa, and ...
